Saba Ali Khan shares a cute UNSEEN picture of Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan

On Saturday, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan shared an unseen photo of her nephews on her Instagram handle. As they smiled for the camera, the two kids looked adorable in the snap. They both were seen striking casual poses at an outdoor location. They were called ‘munchkins’ by Saba in the caption and many fans called Jeh ‘naughty’ and shared cute messages for them in the comment section.

In the photo, Jeh was sporting a coordinated cap and a sweatshirt. He completed the appearance with a pair of black boots. He had a pen in one hand and a notebook in the other. Taimur, his older brother, was dressed in black pants, a white woollen pullover, and matching black shoes. His hands were covered with blue gloves. He kept one hand raised while resting the other on his left leg. They both struck stylishly candid poses with Jehangir maintaining a charming grin.

Saba captioned the post, “May the FORCE Always ,Be with you! My Munchkins, Be Brave! Be Confident! Be Bold....BE YOU! I'm always there...Protecting with Love.” She also used hashtags such as Saturday, ‘tim tim’, ‘jeh jaan’, ‘aunt’, ‘love’ and ‘always and forever’ for the post.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to shower their love on Jeh and Taimur. A user wrote, “Little one looks so naughty! Both are so cute mashallah.” Another fan commented, “Jeh looks like a Kapoor and Taimur looks like a Pataudi.” “Jehangir look damnn cute,” read a comment.

Saba Ali Khan is the sister of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan She is a jewellery designer and the caretaker of Waqf properties in Bhopal, whilst Saif and Soha adopted their mother Sharmila Tagore's profession and chose acting as their occupation. On her Instagram account, she frequently posts photos of her nieces and nephews.

