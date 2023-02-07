[PICS] Inside Nora Fatehi’s birthday celebration in Dubai 

Actress Nora Fatehi celebrated her 31st birthday on February 6 and going by her recent Instagram posts, the celebrations were fun-filled and lasted all day. The actor-dancer, who most recently served as a judge on the dance competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, spent the day on a yacht in Dubai with her friends. She danced heartily and cut a magnificent cake decorated with an edible figurine of her seated on a throne. On her Instagram Stories, Nora shared photos of her ‘birthday behaviour,’ which included many parties with pals in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram reels, the actress posted a video of herself belly dancing on a yacht and her friends cheering her up. She captioned the clip,“ I tried to pay attention, but attention paid me... birthday behaviour.” Nora donned a crop top and floral skirt in the video. The big reception Nora received at the yacht, complete with applause from friends, was depicted in a sequence of images and videos Nora shared on Instagram Stories.

She also posed with a birthday cake and flowers. A few hours later, Nora went out with her pals for her birthday dinner at a restaurant in Dubai. As live singers performed close to her table, Nora was seen cutting another cake.

Nora is known for her sense of style and dancing skills. The actress performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, in December 2022. For the occasion, she collaborated with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal for the song, Light The Sky. Earlier, after hearing her song being played loudly during a world cup game at a stadium in Doha, Nora had written an emotional note.

On the work front, the actress was seen in an episode of Malaika Arora's reality series Moving In With Malaika. She last appeared on the big screen in the song Manike from the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God.