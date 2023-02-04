Lilly Singh and Hailey Bieber groove to a Hrithik Roshan song; leave fans ecstatic [Video]

Canadian celebrity Lilly Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video of American model Hailey Beiber and herself dancing to a well-known Bollywood song on Friday night. The video left fans of both celebrities quite impressed. When Indian fans saw Hailey ‘vibing to a desi tune,’ they were ecstatic.

In the video, Lilly is initially seen by herself in an opulent bathroom. Her hair was pulled back into space buns, and she was sporting a brown leather jacket and matching trousers. Hailey soon followed donning black shoes, a grey jacket, and shorts. They both danced to the song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was filmed on Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Lilly captioned the post, “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model. like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.” Hailey is the wife of Justin Bieber, a well-known Canadian singer, and the daughter of American actor Stephen Baldwin. She is also well-known for modelling and her cosmetics company, Rhode.

Many fans and celebrities took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Indian actress Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Oh my my.” British-American fashion designer Tam France commented, “She’s the cutest and sweetest." A fan said, “Petition for Lilly to make every celebrity dance to famous Bollywood moves.” Another user wrote, “OMG never thought I’d see Hailey dancing to Bollywood!! Thank you for always including your culture wherever you go!”

Lilly is a talk show host and social media influencer from Canada. Superwoman, her YouTube channel, is extremely well-liked by Indian and NRI viewers. She now hosts a late-night programme, A Little Late With Lilly Singh and has also served as a judge for Canada's Got Talent.