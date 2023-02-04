[PICS] Priyanka Chopra takes out daughter Malti Marie to see snow in Colorado; spends ‘quality time’ with friends

Priyanka also posed for the camera while holding the baby stroller in one of the photos

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on February 4, to share some images from her Colorado vacation where she spent quality time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and friends. She also stepped out with her daughter to show her the snow. She called the photos in which she can be seen posing with her pals and daughter ‘wonderful moments’ in the caption. Her singer-husband Nick Jonas commented on the holiday post alongside fans.

In the snaps, Priyanka kept her hair loose and was seen wearing woolly white coordinated outfits. She added dark shades to complete her ensemble. Malti was lying in a stroller in the image. Priyanka also posed for the camera while holding the baby stroller in one of the photos. Snow-covered houses could be seen in the backdrop, along with a clear blue sky. She posed with her friends in another photo. Jess Disilvio, Akari Kalai, and Cavanaugh James were all seen in the picture.

She captioned the post, “Creating perfect moments everyday.” The actress also tagged the clothing brand ‘Perfect Moment’ on the post. Nick dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section while actress Sarah Haden wrote, “Major FOMO!! Love you guys.”

Many fans also took to the comments to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Wow, looking good, Mrs Jonas.” Another fan commented, “The one and only desi girl.” “The sweetest mother,” said a fan. Many fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018, in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple later held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy last year. Malti made her public debut in support of her father Nick by attending the Jonas Brothers' recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with her mother Priyanka. After seeing Malti, many admirers were in awe and complimented her sweetly.