Priyanka Chopra poses with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani at RRR’s US Screening

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories today to share a snap with RRR’s director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani. The actress recently attended a screening of the international sensation in the US, where she posed with the filmmaker and the composer and also delivered a speech on stage. In the image, she can be seen donning a black blazer with beige trousers while Rajamouli was dressed in a black shirt and blue denim.

She also posted an image of her giving the speech at the event. Priyanka wrote along with the image, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)...”

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Twitter to praise the Pakistani film, Joyland, which has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023, becoming the first Pakistani movie to do so. “Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch,” she tweeted. The film directed by Saim Sadiq narrates the story of a family whose patriarch yearns for the birth of another boy.

At the recently held, Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, RRR won in two categories (Best Song for Naatu Naatu, and Best Foreign language film) out of the five categories it was nominated for. Rajamouli also met Avatar helmer James Cameron at the event, who heaped praises on RRR. The film was also honoured at the Golden Globes 2023, where it won the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu.