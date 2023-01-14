Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first birthday ‘in style’

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, recently turned one. In an interview, Nick discussed the celebration of Malti's first birthday. He revealed that the couple celebrated Malti's birthday ‘in style.’ Malti underwent ‘a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life,’ according to the singer-actor.

Also read: Namita Thapar: Proudly the Expertise-Waali!

In December 2018, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows in Rajasthan. They announced the surrogate-assisted birth of their daughter in January 2022. After 100 days in the neonatal critical care unit, the couple took their newborn girl home. They have since celebrated all of their daughter's achievements. The couple, however, has refrained from publishing images of Malti's face.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick spoke about Malti's first birthday, “She did (turn 1), over the weekend. We had to celebrate... She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s one, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing... the best.”

Also read: Meet Chintan Rachchh, the debutant who plays Omar in upcoming series Class

Priyanka and Nick shared images from their first Diwali celebration with Malti at their Los Angeles home the previous year. In her post, Priyanka said, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer... From ours to yours. Love and light...”

On the work front, Priyanka will appear in the Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers' series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She will also feature in the Hollywood movie Love Again with Sam Heughan, which is a remake of Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS fur Dich.