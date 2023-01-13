Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin with daughter Raha on their way to morning stroll [PICS]

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, new parents in B-town, started their Friday morning by taking their daughter Raha Kapoor on a stroll. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, joined the family. They were photographed by paparazzi and viral photos on social media show how the trio fashionably walked in colour-coordinated outfits

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the pictures wearing all-black ensembles. The duo sported black hoodies. Ranbir completed the look with a black cap while Alia radiated comfort chic in black leggings. Shaheen wore a black sweatshirt and matching leggings.

In one image, Raha is being pushed by Ranbir in a stroller, whereas in another, Alia is seen holding Raha close. Raha's face is never seen in any of the pictures since the parents asked the paparazzi not to take pictures of their daughter.

Also read: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy picks sheer organza saree, combines chic with class [PICS]

Earlier, in a special get-together for media photographers hosted by Neetu Kapoor, the paparazzi were asked not to take images of two-month-old Raha. Photographers were welcomed, and they were given refreshments. As they put in their request, Ranbir also showed them pictures of Raha on his mobile.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla, who attended the meet, shared his experience on Instagram by writing, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought-after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter."

Another celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had also presented a similar request in the past.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 of last year after several years of dating. In June of the same year, the couple made Alia's pregnancy public. Their daughter Raha was born on November 6.

Also read: Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley passes away aged 54