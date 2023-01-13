Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy picks sheer organza saree, combines chic with class [PICS]

Draped in an elegant organza saree by designer Anushree Reddy, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy looked regal in her latest photos. The celebrity wife posed for photographer Venu Rasuri and gave a closer peek into her outfit for the day. She picked heavy traditional earpieces with royal blue pearl droppings and rocked two diamond-studded rings.

Speaking of her saree, she styled a sheer organza drape with motif detailing on the borders. The pearl cutwork on the blouse further accentuated the ensemble. Designed for a lovely evening festivity, this seven yards of grace costs ₹1,29,000.

Earlier this week, from the Telugu film scene, we also spotted Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a sheer organza saree for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She completed her look with a deep-cut satin blouse.

As for accessorising, Samanta kept her look simple with silver-framed glasses. Prior to Samantha, Rashmika picked a similar piece for the trailer release of Mission Majnu, her second Hindi language film starring Siddharth Malhotra.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2021 and ranked among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Not just that, the film's music album composed by Devi Sri Prasad also garnered a positive response. The action drama was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media and now, the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is under production.