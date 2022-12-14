Allu Arjun starts shooting for Pushpa: The Rule  

Actor Allu Arjun has begun shooting for his much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The makers are filming a crucial scene of the film on the first day. "Pushpa: The Rule went on floors on Tuesday morning. It's a 10-day schedule where the team will shoot an important sequence involving Allu Arjun and other supporting cast in Ramoji Film City and other parts of the city," informs a source.

The second schedule, however, will commence only after Sankranthi. "The team will leave for Bangkok to film a spine-chilling action sequence and other portions related to sandalwood smuggling in Bangkok. It's going to be a month-long schedule," the source adds.

A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The first glimpse of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release on December 17, coinciding with the first anniversary of Pushpa: The Rise.

Also starring Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Fahadh Faasil, and Rao Ramesh, Pushpa: The Rule has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is poised for a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi in 2024.