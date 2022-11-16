Telugu film industry to remain closed on Wednesday to pay respect to late Tollywood superstar Krishna

The Telugu film industry will remain closed today (November 16) and all film-related activities will be cancelled for the day as a mark of respect for the late Telugu superstar Krishna, the Telugu Film Producers Council announced in a tweet on Tuesday. Krishna passed away on Tuesday morning. He was admitted to the Continental Hospitals after a heart attack late Sunday night. According to reports, the actor and the father to popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu was called the ‘first superstar of Telugu cinema.

Vamsi Shekar, the PRO (Public Relations Officer) of the Telugu Film Producers Council took to Twitter to share the news. He posted an official letter from the council, and captioned the post, “Telugu Film Producers Council.” Reports added that the last rites of the actor will be performed today with full state honours.

Sources said that the funeral for the late actor was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. It was attended by family members of the actor and many well-known celebrities from the Telugu film industry. Popular actors including Chiranjeevi, Vijay Devarakonda, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu, and Naga Chaitanya were seen at the funeral.

Mahesh Babu and his family shared an official statement on Tuesday following Krishna’s death. The statement read, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again...”