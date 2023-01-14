Suhana Khan stuns in black bodycon dress, attends party with Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan were seen at Kajal Anand’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Friday. They were also joined by their mother Gauri Khan who was also spotted outside the venue by paparazzi. According to reports, the party was also attended by many other Bollywood celebrities including, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others. Kajal Anand is a lawyer who is good friends with Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh and Karan Johar, according to sources.

Reports added that Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Maheep Kapoor, her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, and director Ayan Mukerji were spotted at the event. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi were also seen at the party. Many pictures and videos from the bash were shared on social media by paparazzi accounts.

Suhana attended the party in a black bodycon dress which had ‘Touch Carefully’ printed on it. Agastya, who was seen with Navya in photos taken outside the venue, was dressed in a beige jacket and blue jeans. Aryan, donned white to the birthday celebration. He will be making his Bollywood debut as a writer for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen wearing a black dress, while Ananya Panday was dressed in green. Gauri Khan donned a beige outfit. Rani Mukerji wore pink and blue attire, Karan Johar was seen wearing all black. Shweta Bachchan arrived with director Zoya Akhtar and was seen wearing a beige dress.

Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will also star in the film which is set to be released on Netflix this year.