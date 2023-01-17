SS Rajamouli’s speech at Critics Choice Awards wins hearts; Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu react 

At the Critics Choice Awards that took place in Los Angeles on January 15 (January 16 IST), SS Rajamouli’s RRR won two awards namely; Best Song (Naatu Naatu) and Best Foreign Language film. In his acceptance speech for the award, Rajamouli thanked all the women in his life and it left many fans and celebrities impressed. Indian celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan among others took to social media platforms to hail the film director.

Rajamouli said at the event, “To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandani, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, just there smile is enough to light my life up. Mera Bharath Mahaan. Jai Hind (sic).”

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who also starred in the film, took to her Instagram stories to react to Rajamouli’s speech writing, “No words needed for this moment.” Actor Varun Dhawan said, “What an amazing moment wow.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her Instagram stories to share the speech with a big heart emoji.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared the clip in her Instagram stories writing, “Beyond!!!” with heart emojis. Malaika Arora hailed the filmmaker’s speech by sharing it on her Instagram account with raising hand emojis.