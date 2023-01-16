SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron at Critics Choice Awards; reveals the Avatar director watched ‘RRR’ twice

SS Rajamouli's RRR can’t stop making waves abroad. After winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Song (Naatu Naatu), RRR bagged two awards at the Critics Choice Awards which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on January 15. Rajamouli attended the event where he met Avatar helmer, James Cameron.

Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle today to share a couple of pictures with the ace filmmaker and revealed that James liked the film so much that he watched it twice. He also added that he could not believe that the director spent 10 minutes analysing his film. In one of the snaps shared by Rajamouli, he can be seen chatting candidly with James while the Titanic director's wife watches them. In the second image, they appeared to be having an in-depth talk.

“The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both (sic),” Rajamouli tweeted.

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to share her reaction when she learned about James liking the film. She shared a tweet by RRR’s official handle which read, “James Cameron admires RRR” in her Instagram stories. “Uffff what a beautiful morning,” She wrote along with a screenshot of the tweet.

At the Critics Choice Awards, RRR won in two categories including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song. The film was nominated for five categories at the event namely best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for Naatu Naatu and best visual effects. With this win, the total international awards tally for the film comes to four. The movie has already made it onto the longlist for the BAFTA Feature Awards' in ‘film not in English language’ category. It has also reached the Oscars shortlist for best music (original song).