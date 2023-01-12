Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR’s Golden Globe win, dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’

Telugu music director MM Keeravani bagged the first Golden Globe for India, yesterday, at the 80th edition of the ceremony that took place in Los Angeles. The composer was honoured with the award for the category of Best Song - Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s 2022 epic action film, RRR. Many celebrities from Chiranjeevi to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to social media to congratulate the team for the win. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram today, to share a video of him dancing his heart out to Naatu Naatu, congratulating the RRR team for the victory.

In the video, the actor was seen donning a sleeveless black T-shirt with Bruce Lee’s picture printed on it, which he paired with black pants, black shoes and a fedora hat. Tiger performed the hook step of the song which played in the background, with full energy, smiling and lip-syncing to the track. He captioned the post, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday (Indian flag, big smiley and high voltage sign emojis). huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR.”

Many celebrities and fans took to the actor’s post to react to his performance. Indian comedian Kapil Sharma dropped the clapping hands emoji in the comment section. Tiger’s sister Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woowowowo!!1 (cracker and red heart emojis).” “You got to teach me that dance my bro,” commented actor Mark Rhino Smith.

A fan commented on the post, saying, “Fire and amazing sir (fire emoji).” Another user wrote, “Energy level is amazing (smiley face with stars emoji).” “Best dancer of India,” commented a fan. Many users also dropped heart emojis in the comment section of the post.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in the 2022 action movie, Heropanti 2. The film which was helmed by Ahmed Khan also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi-language action film, Ganapath, with Kriti Sanon. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.