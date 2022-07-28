It is up to them whether they are together or not: Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's rumoured break-up

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff recently opened up on the rumours about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's breakup. According to media sources, Tiger and Disha have never admitted to being in a relationship. In an interview with a popular media house, Jackie shared his thoughts on the topic.

“They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son's love life. That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship: My boy started dating at 25

Jackie added that his family shares a good bond with Disha. He said in the interview, “See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc (sic).”

Tiger and Disha have worked together in Bhaagi 2. Disha had also shared the screen with Jackie Shroff in the 2021 Salman Khan film, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Also read: Karan Johar announces upcoming action entertainer, Screw Dheela starring Tiger Shroff

According to sources, earlier this year Disha posted a video of the Baaghi actor captioning the video, “Happiest b'day my best friend. Thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul. You're beautiful (sic).” In June this year, Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff wished her birthday by sharing photos of her with Disha. She captioned the post, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! Wish you the best year ahead! (sic)”

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film will be released on July 29. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2022 film, Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. He is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller, Ganpath which will be helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. He also will star in the action film Screw Dheela, which Karan Johar will produce.