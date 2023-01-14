RRR director SS Rajamouli has a fanboy moment as he meets Steven Spielberg with MM Keeravani

Telugu movie director SS Rajamouli recently had a fanboy moment when he met veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a party in the US. He took to Twitter to share a snap with the master director which also featured RRR’s music director MM Keeravani. Steven is known for directing classic Hollywood movies including Jaws, Jurassic Park, E.T., and Schindler’s List. Keeravani also took to Twitter to share a picture with Steven, sharing the filmmaker’s reaction to his Golden Globe-winning track Naatu Naatu.

According to reports, Steven and Rajamouli met at a party thrown by Universal Pictures. In the snaps shared by Rajamouli, he can be seen holding his face, looking stunned as Steven stands in front of him. Keeravani is also visible next to him in the image. All three of them can be seen posing for the camera in the second photo he tweeted. Rajamouli captioned the post, “I just met GOD!!!”

I just met GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

Keeravani also posted an image with Steven on his Twitter handle revealing that the filmmaker also praised their song, Naatu Naatu. “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu,” he captioned the post. He also shared in another tweet that he told the director which of his works he admires, writing, “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything .”

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

In one of the two categories it was nominated in, SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the recently held 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The song was filmed on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Steven also had a fantastic night as his movie, The Fabelmans, won Best Motion Picture and he was named Best Director (Drama) at the star-studded event.

According to sources, RRR has been re-released in US theatres, where the director and actors are promoting it before Oscars 2023.

