Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti's face as hubby Nick Jonas gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first birthday earlier this month on January 13. For the last year, Priyanka and Nick did not reveal their little one's face. They kept her away from the public eye and maintained her privacy.

However, at an event on Monday, Priyanka finally revealed Malti's pretty face and even posed for the shutterbugs. The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Kevin and Joe, were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and their wives attended the event with the kids to show support.

Priyanka stunned in a brown bodycon dress as she cheered for Nick with her daughter Malti. Nick and PeeCee officially introduced Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world and now, photos from the event featuring the little one have taken over social media.

When Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl home after she spent over 100 days in the hospital, the actress shared a special note that read, "Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home."

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you," she further added.