Richard Gere hugs PM Modi during yoga session at UN headquarters; pic goes viral

Hollywood actor Richard Gere and the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, were among some of the prominent personalities who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York to mark International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

In an interview with a media agency, the Pretty Woman star said, "He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place as Indian culture does. This sense of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the message we want to hear again and again." The actor was seen following the PM's lead while performing certain asanas and later hugged him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day state visit to the US and reached New York on Tuesday where he led the yoga session at the UN headquarters. As per a new agency, the event made a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities in one yoga session.

Some of the other personalities attending the yoga session included New York Mayor Eric Adams, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Vala Afshar, who is the chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, American singer and actor Mary Millben, composer Ricky Kej and chef Vikas Khanna.

