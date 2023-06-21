Karan Johar felicitated by British Parliament for marking 25 years as a filmmaker, says 'I am fortunate'

Karan Johar was in the news yesterday after the teaser for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released online. He is stepping into the director's seat after seven-year-long hiatus and ardent KJo fans are clearly excited. Alongside the teaser launch, one thing that made Karan's day extra special was a felicitation by the British Parliament.

The director-producer was honoured for his illustrious 25-year-long career in filmmaking. He shared the news with his followers on Instagram and wrote, “Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”

He further added, “It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come!”

Some of Karan's closest friends from the industry like Farah Khan, Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh and others congratulated him on this feat in the comment section. A day before, Shah Rukh Khan, who has collaborated with Karan on multiple romantic dramas also shared a special tweet marking his contribution to the film industry.

A part of it read, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud.”

