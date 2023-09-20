5 riders to watch out for at the Grand Prix Of India

1, Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) - Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia, the 2018 Moto2 champion, entered MotoGP in 2019. He celebrated his maiden MotoGP victory at Aragon in 2021, narrowly missing out on the title. However, 2022 brought a different narrative. Despite a sluggish start that placed him 91 points behind Quartararo by the summer break, Bagnaia mounted a remarkable second-half comeback, positioning himself for a potential championship win at the season finale.

With the #1 on his bike for the 2023 season, Pecco Bagnaia has emerged as the rider to beat. He boasts five Sunday victories, including three impressive Sprint and Race doubles, leading the title race as the reigning world champion.

His tally: 283 points, five wins, and eight podiums this season.

2, Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain)- Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati)

Jorge Martin, nicknamed the 'Martinator,' rose through Moto3, winning the title in 2018, and then excelled in Moto2 as a rising young star. He made a mark in MotoGP by clinching a podium finish in only his second race. Despite a serious crash in Portugal that forced him to miss four races, Martin secured his first-ever MotoGP win in the same year.

Although 2022 didn't yield any victories, 2023 has seen Martin making a strong comeback as a title contender, challenging his Ducati rival, Bagnaia, for the championship.

3, Marc Marquez (Spain) - Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez still holds the record for being the youngest-ever premier class winner, which he achieved at just 20 years and 266 days old. He's widely regarded as one of the GOATs, boasting eight World Championships, including six in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019. However, a crash during the 2020 Spanish GP led to a right humerus fracture, keeping him out of action until 2021. After undergoing four surgeries, he returned fully fit in 2023, ready to reclaim the title. Unfortunately, 2023 hasn't gone as planned due to injuries and struggles with his Honda. Can he turn his fortune around?

4. Brad Binder (South Africa) - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, the Moto3 World Champion of 2016, is now entering his fourth MotoGP season with the Red Bull KTM team. Despite challenging campaigns in 2021 and 2022, during which he secured his third premier class race victory, both KTM and Binder have endured some difficulties. However, 2023 has marked a notable resurgence for both the rider and the factory team, signaling a promising return to form. Exciting prospects lie ahead for the South African talent, as he has committed to continue with KTM at least until the conclusion of the 2026 season. He also set the highest speed record in the sprint race at Mugello, pushing the KTM RC16 to a blistering 366.1 km/h.

5. Marco Bezzecchi (Italy) - Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati)

In 2018, Marco Bezzecchi was a promising Moto3 championship contender. After two impressive seasons in Moto2 in 2020 and 2021, he made the jump to MotoGP. His rookie year in 2022 was outstanding, earning him the Rookie of the Year title. Now, in 2023, Bezzecchi has firmly established himself as a strong contender for the championship, with two victories in the first five races. His exceptional performance this season suggests that while it won't be an easy feat, Bezzecchi could potentially clinch the World Champion title by the end of the year.