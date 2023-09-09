It's official! Luca Marini to stay in VR46 for 2024

Luca Marini has extended his contract with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team for 2024. With this announcement, the team has made it clear that it will retain its rider lineup for the upcoming season as well.

Luca has been with the team for over six years and he was the first racing rider to don the VR46 colours in the premier class two years ago.

Speaking about the contract extension, Luca Marini said, "Staying in the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, also for 2024, is a matter of trust for me towards a very close-knit working group, with whom I feel very good, and who has believed in me for many years."

"As a team, we'll do everything to achieve our goals over the next season. Not only Vale, Uccio and Pablo, whom I thank. But, above all, the entire technical team that supports me and Ducati. Being among the protagonists of 2024, fighting for the championship as a rider, and as a team, is definitely a true ambition."

"I'm very pleased to be able to confirm that Luca will remain with us in 2024. It'll be the seventh season with the team, and this is a really meaningful recognition of trust for all of us and all of our partners who support the project," Team Director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci said.

"Confirming a growing team, with the support of Ducati, is an important asset. Luca is a hard worker, always precise, focused on details, as this is a real plus in today's MotoGP. Fast, constant and very solid. I think he has collected less than he deserved so far and I hope he can meet his goals in the remaining races and in the future," he added.