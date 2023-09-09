Indo-American Hybrid Seeds plant expo begins in city

Some exhibits that can be expected at the Indo-American Hybrid Seeds plant exhibition

The Indo-American Hybrid Seeds plant exhibition has kicked-off in the city today and will take place until September 10 (Sunday).

Indo-American Hybrid Seeds, which was started in 1965, is known well in the commercial horticulture and ornamental horticulture-floriculture space as well as for its high-quality vegetable and field crop seeds.

Some of the categories displayed at exhibition are foliage plants, succulents and cactus, flowering annuals, orchids, anthuriums, among others, including exotic foliage and flowering plants, specimen plants and bonsai.

Also on display are ceramic, terracota, cement, FRP and metal planters, garden inputs and seeds for vegetables, flowers, microgreens, herbs and more.

9 am to 10pm. On till September 10. At Mantri Square Mall, near Central bus stop, Bengaluru.