Fashion, food and more: 5 budget-friendly Rakshabandhan gifts across Bengaluru for your sibling

Whether it's fighting for the TV remote, a bigger portion of the evening snacks or hollering at each other just for the fun of it, these are just some of the brother-sister things we all relate to. To celebrate this bond we curate a list of hatke gifts for your partner in crime for this special occasion. Think perfumes, ethnic wear, memory boxes and more, all of which are below the month-end pocket-friendly budget of 5K.

Aromatherapy

Select from a variety of carefully curated hallmark fragrances, the Bath & Body Works Gift Set features their renowned collection Japanese Cherry Blossom — which is a fine fusion of rich Asian pear, mimosa petals, white jasmine and fresh sandalwood — a perfect match for siblings or cousins who stand for all things sweet. The hamper offers a travel-size shower gel, daily nourishing body lotion and fine fragrance mist. ₹2,999. Available across all outlets.



Make a statement

This Hot Pink Ruffled Pre-Stitched Sari from the House of Indya X Ridhi Mehra collection will bring a big smile to your fashionista sister’s face. This ethnic designer ensemble crafted from georgette boasts beautiful ruffles across the pallu and elegant pleats. The sari is paired with a Hot Pink Mirror And Thread Embroidered Blouse. ₹3,375 for the set. Available across all outlets.



Arm candy

Mokobara’s The Moko Mini bag available in four playful colours like sunnyside yellow, seaweed green, cosmic vibes and shy pink can be a great option to impress the conformist Gen Z by helping them keep up with the box bag trend. This product sporting a German Makrolon polycarbonate shell, attached to a strap, can be sealed with a concealed zipped pocket. ₹4,999. Available across all outlets.

Childhood days

Quirksmith’s Udaan Lumba packed inside of the brand’s Sweet Ol' Memories Gift Box is a great way to revisit your childhood days together. The box comes with a lumba featuring a sparrow charm handcrafted in 92.5 Silver, a top, paper planes, a bunch of candies like Kiss Me and Alpenliebe and more. ₹2,000. Available at Elements Layout.



Sweet tooth

For those who want to stick to sweets and not make an extra effort, here is a limited-edition Rakhi Gift Box from Anand Sweets in collaboration with jewellery brand Giva who offer silver rakhis along with sweets, like anjeer burfi, kajukatli, kardant and baklava made with pure ghee and beautifully packaged with a greeting card, kumkum and roli chawal. ₹1,499. Available across Anand Sweets Stores.

