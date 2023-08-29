Treat your siblings to foodie delights this Raksha Bandhan

It is said that the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach. So, why wait, rush to these places, and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your siblings over Special Food Ideas And Place.

Here Is The Raksha Bandhan dishes List Of Rakhi Special Food Places

99

Chicken Murshidabadi

Head over to 99 for some mouth–watering dishes which does not drill a hole in your pockets. Dig into Fried Fish and chips, Grilled Chicken Mayonnaise Sandwich, Chilli Fish, to Aloo Paratha, Biryani, Chhole Bhature, Combo meals, and more.

Price for two (approx): Rs 198+

What’s Up Café

Mutton Roast Dakshini

If your siblings love food and music, this is the place to be. Taste some of the yummy delights like Mutton Dahi Vada, Kashmiri Pulao, Shepherd’s Pie, and Guava Hari Mirch mocktail surrounded by scenic views of the Lake and the city skyline along with live music performance by Ujjan Mukherjee.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1300+

Chapter 2

Braised Octopus With Red Wine Sauce

Take your siblings on a trail of gourmet food among live music at Kolkata’s first retro diner. Choose from Spanish Style Squid Steak With Butter Garlic Sauce, Braised Octopus With Red Wine Sauce, Trout In Butter Pepper Garlic Trout, Devilled Crab, and much more.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1500+

Yauatcha

Dim Sum & More

Elevate your celebrations with Asian dining including dim sums, sticky rice, Sesame Prawn Toast, and many more flavours. Treat your siblings at Yauatcha, Quest Mall from noon to 7 pm.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1499 +

The Biriyani Canteen

Biryani

What could be a better way to bond with your brothers and sisters than over Biriyani? Take a seat at The Biriyani Canteen and indulge in the finest from the menu including Kolkata Chicken Lolipop Biryani, Potlam Mutton Biryani, Hyderabadi Mushroom Biryani, Zaitooni Veg Biryani, and Special Mix Biryani to name a few.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 600+

Chowman

Seafood Ramen

Love Chinese? You cannot miss out on Chowman then. Check out dishes like Stir-Fried Four Treasured Mushroom, Schezwan Style Meifoon, Ramen alongside Chilli Basil Fish, and Schezwan Orange Roasted Lamb to name a few. What more, you can now order food from the comforts of your home via the Chowman App and get up to Rs 250 off on your purchase. For dine-in customers, you can get up to 20% off when paid via the Chowman Pay app.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1100+

Space Haus

Delectable food from Space Haus

Treat your loved ones to a culinary fusion of taste and tradition. From trio canapé and cheese and truffle kulchette to dal makhani , sushi and even Bengal shrimp; get them all under one roof.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+

Eat Out at Home

Linguine with Beans Burrata and Courgette

Check out some special dishes for the special relations in your life. From Burmese Rice Rolls with Sambol to Tandoori Katka Pav and Mee Goreng Noodles, you will get them all here. Also, do not forget to try out desserts like Sitaphal Sandesh or Hazelnut Rocher Pudding.

To place an order: 9831184284

Price: Rs 660+ onwards

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Bento Box

Doesn’t a pizza hamper sound exciting? Then do not miss a range of exciting hampers from UNO which include their signature deep dish pizzas along with a snack and dessert. You have a variety of bento boxes which include onion rings or chicken tenders, brownies for desserts, and pizzas like Farmer’s Market, Chicago Meat Market, Prima Pepperoni, and more.

To place order: 8981300574 (City Centre II) and 6292285756 (Kankurgachi)

Price: Rs 500+ onwards