Here's what to expect at Crowne Plaza's 'Kebab Konspiracy' festival 

Beyond tantalizing marinades lies a smoky paradise where flavourful mysteries of luscious kebabs awaken your senses, courtesy the culinary team at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, this month.



Get ready to indulge in an exemplary menu, which includes Sakkrakandi Goat Cheese Kebab, Hare Matar Ka Gilawat, Tandoori Soya Chaaps, and Corn Kurkure Kebab, Sunheri Jhinga, Bharwan Murgh, Gosht Galouti Kebab, Kalmi Kebab. All the kebab platters will be accompanied with a choice of dal and two pieces of miniature laccha paratha.



On till September 25. Available for lunch and dinner. At The Westminster and Cappuccino, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. Price: INR 850 + taxes onwards.

