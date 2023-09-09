Kareena Kapoor and more wish Akshay Kumar; actor visits Mahakaleshwar temple to mark his birthday

Akshay Kumar, who turns 56 today, marked his special day by seeking blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple alongside cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, his sister, his niece and his son Aarav Kumar. The actor's wife, Twinkle Khanna was missing from the occasion as she is currently in the UK finishing the last-minute formalities of her post-graduation degree.

She did, however, send out a lovely wish for Akshay and shared a photo of the two as Simpson characters. Her caption reads, "Happy birthday Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer."

Other than Twinkle, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and many others wished the actor on turning 56. While Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of photos with her Atrangi Re co-star, Ananya's post read, "Happy birthday AK sir. Wish you the best always but our Ludo competition is still on." She shared a photo of Akshay with her father-actor Chunky Panday, who shared the screen with the birthday boy in Housefull 4.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Akshay here:

On his special day, Akshay also shared an update on his work front. The actor announced Welcome to the Jungle (third installment of the Welcome franchise), a much-anticipated comedy-drama set to release in December. The star cast includes Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and also Rajpal Yadav.

