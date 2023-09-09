Home Entertainment Celebs

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky name their second son, Riot Rose Mayers

Rihanna revealed that she was expecting baby number two during her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in February

Diamonds singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky's new baby's name has finally been revealed. The 35-year-old hitmaker welcomed a second baby boy at the start of August with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, reports renowned media publication. The couple were already parents to RZA Athelston Mayers who was born in May 2022, with their new addition coming just a little over a year later.

The Umbrella singer revealed that she was expecting baby number two during her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in February. The couple supposedly welcomed their second-born son on August 3.

As per reports, with both parents having names that begin with the initial 'R' — Robyn and Rakim — and their firstborn son named RZA, fans were hoping that baby number two's name would adhere to the 'R' initial trend, and apparently, it does.

The loved-up couple are said to have named their son Riot Rose Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained that went viral. And while the inspiration behind the alleged name of the couple's second-born child has not been revealed, A$AP did happen to release a song called Riot this year.

Ironically, one of the lyrics in the closing moments of the song is, "Called your baby mama up, yep, I nighty-night it," which could have possibly been a hint at the couple welcoming a child and naming him ‘Riot’.

Fans have reacted to the alleged name of the couple's second child, with one person taking to Twitter to pen: "He must really like this song he made," referring to A$AP's hit ‘Riot’. Another then added: "Named that baby after boys world’s best song YUPPPPPP!"

Meanwhile, some fans weren't keen on the name, with one writing: "Riot? How do they think of these names?". A second then said: "Why call a boy Riot Rose?". A third person then brazenly penned: "Managed to be worse than the first". This comes after rapper and busy dad-of-two A$AP Rocky was spotted refuelling with a well-deserved cup of coffee while out and about at the end of last month.

