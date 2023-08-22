Rihanna, ASAP Rocky welcome second child: Reports

Popular celebrity couple Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky have become parents once more, welcoming their second child into the world. According to sources, the artiste gave birth to a baby boy on August 3 in Los Angeles. The initial revelation of this came from a popular media organisation. Subsequently, another media house confirmed the birth of the new addition to the couple's family.

Although the name of the newborn remains undisclosed, sources stated that the name starts with the letter ‘R,’ echoing the initial of their elder child, RZA, who was born in May 2022. Up until now, the couple has opted not to comment on their most recent parental development.

Rihanna had announced her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl in February this year. While she did not disclose her stage of pregnancy at the time, she did share her aspirations for expanding her family. In an interview, she expressed her open-mindedness regarding the gender of the baby and her willingness to embrace whatever blessings come her way.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever,” she said then. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever,” she added.

The artiste also offered insight into Rocky's preferences regarding their children's genders. She revealed that initially, he was content with either gender, but as time went on, he began to lean towards desiring a son. “He wanted a boy. At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants...’”

During a brief interaction with the media at the Met Gala, Rihanna candidly discussed the disparities between her two pregnancies. She mentioned that the second pregnancy had been markedly dissimilar from the first, characterised by a lack of cravings but a surplus of nausea. It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

As fans eagerly await further information about the newest member of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family, one thing remains certain: the couple's journey into parenthood has once