From Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, AI transforms South Indian actresses into stunning Barbies 

In a captivating blend of artistry and cutting-edge technology, a photographer and digital artist have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform some of the popular South Indian actresses into Barbie. The outcomes of this creative experiment span from eerily lifelike to utterly mesmerizing. Recently, Jathursan Pirabakaran shared his AI-generated renditions of celebrities like Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his Instagram account.

Shruti Haasan's digital metamorphosis envisioned her in a strapless pink dress, her flowing pink curls cascading down. The artist captured the essence of Barbie's charm, receiving praise for her ‘pretty’ and ‘cute’ transformation.

Tamannaah Bhatia's AI-generated avatar exuded Barbie's playful spirit, striking a pose within a pink convertible alongside an adorable fluffy dog. Adorned with matching pink pearls and a blonde coiffure, Tamannaah's likeness to a real Barbie doll garnered appreciative comments from fans.

The AI makeover of Trisha Krishnan embraced a ruffled pink ensemble, complemented by vibrant pink earrings. Fans hailed the accuracy of her portrayal, with remarks such as ‘too close to reality’ and ‘uncanny.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Barbie transformation featured a pink ruffled dress harmoniously paired with bouncy blonde tresses. With her Telugu film Kushi awaiting release and her brief hiatus from acting, Samantha's AI rendition offered a fresh perspective, framed by a backdrop of blue hot air balloons. Fans affectionately deemed her the ‘Original Indian Barbie,’ capturing the essence of her grace and allure.

Kajal Aggarwal's AI interpretation showcased her in a resplendent pink ensemble adorned with an array of diamond jewellery.

Nayanthara's AI avatar flaunted long pink hair that seamlessly matched her pink dress, perched on what appeared to be fluffy pink wings. This unique portrayal forwent excessive jewellery, drawing admirers who declared it ‘perfectly suited.’

Pic credits: All images taken from @jayprints on Instagram

