Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives major workwear inspiration with her chic white pick

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has undeniably secured her status as a prominent trendsetter, characterised by her refined and graceful sartorial preferences. The artiste, currently on a break to prioritise her well-being, will be soon seen on the silver screen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. With the movie’s trailer release, Samantha's debut promotional appearance has ignited a flurry of attention across social media platforms.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Samantha ushered in a new dimension of sophisticated workwear inspiration. Taking to Instagram on a Monday, she shared a series of images, from her promotional look for Kushi, along with the caption “#KushiOnSeptember1st”.

Celebrity stylists Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh were the architects behind Samantha's amazing appearance. Samantha elegantly sported an all-white ensemble from the repertoire of designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label. The ensemble, comprising a satin shirt and matching pants, was tastefully paired with striking accessories and a subtly minimalist makeup approach.

Samantha's selection of the shirt and pants ensemble exemplified a versatile addition to any professional wardrobe. The ensemble seamlessly transitions from a Friday work meeting to an evening outing with friends. The satin blouse showcases pointed, generously proportioned collars, front button closures, a V neckline, relaxed droop shoulders, full-length sleeves culminating in exaggerated open cuffs, and an overall relaxed silhouette.

Complementing the blouse, the pants had an iridescent pearl-white tone, augmented with side pockets, a high-rise waistline, a straight-legged fit culminating in a flared hem, and intricate pleat detailing.

An ingenious styling choice saw Samantha elegantly tuck the blouse into the pants, contributing to a structured ensemble that accentuates her slender frame. Her accessory selection featured a distinctive oxidized ring, an intricately designed necklace adorned with emerald and ruby embellishments, pointed white heels, vintage-inspired pink-tinted sunglasses, and delicate earrings.

In terms of beauty accents, Samantha opted for monochrome nail art, a subdued mauve lip shade, understated eye shadow, expertly groomed feathered brows, voluminous lash coverage enhanced by generous mascara application, delicately blushed cheekbones, a dewy foundation for a radiant glow, and a luminous highlighter to accentuate her features. The culmination of her appearance was achieved through elegantly side-parted wavy locks, cascading gracefully.

