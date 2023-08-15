Priyanka Chopra stuns in chic white attire and a ‘Marie Malti’ necklace on Day 2 of Jonas Brothers' concert

Actress Priyanka Chopra added an extra layer of excitement to the second day of the Jonas Brothers' electrifying concert held at the iconic Yankee Stadium. With an infectious energy, she wholeheartedly cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his siblings, Kevin and Joe, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for the fans in attendance.

Many snaps and videos of Priyanka from the concert swiftly found their way onto various social media platforms. Following her striking all-black outfit choice on the initial day of the concert, Priyanka effortlessly transitioned into a fashion-forward all-white ensemble on the second day. This chic outfit consisted of a deep-neck bralette and an elegant midi skirt, a combination that radiated sophistication and style.

It was a particular accessory that truly stole the spotlight – a choker necklace adorned with the name ‘Malti Marie,’ a heartfelt homage to the couple's beloved daughter. This meaningful piece of jewellery added a personal touch to her ensemble.