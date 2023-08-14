Priyanka Chopra shares images from Nick Jonas’s recent NYC concert, says ‘MM and I are so lucky to have you’

On Sunday, actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to shower praise upon her husband, singer Nick Jonas by sharing an array of pictures from his recent New York concert. In the caption, she stated how fortunate both she and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, are to have him in their lives.

The snaps showed a variety of cherished moments between the couple. Priyanka and Nick struck different poses in the images. Priyanka, elegantly dressed in a black outfit paired with heels, contrasted with Nick's stylish white ensemble and sneakers. One picture depicted the couple strolling hand in hand at the iconic Yankee Stadium, while another featured Priyanka in a stunning solo pose.

The artiste also shared a snapshot of Nick, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas taking the stage together. The couple's adorable daughter, Malti, made endearing appearances throughout the series of photos. In one shot, Priyanka was seen carrying Malti, who sported cute pink headphones, while Nick playfully held a headphone above her head.

Priyanka expressed her admiration for Nick and congratulated him on the commencement of a remarkable tour. She commended the entire Jonas Brothers team, applauding their seamless and awe-inspiring showmanship. She said, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you (red heart emoji) Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight! (red heart, folded hands, clapping hands and flexed muscles emojis).”

Nick also shared another set of images on his Instagram handle. Among the photos, a candid shot depicted Nick with Malti during a sound check. The snap showed their father-daughter bond, with Malti seated beside a drum set, holding drumsticks, while Nick affectionately embraced her. He captioned the post, "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin."

The concert itself was a vibrant affair, complete with Priyanka's lively interactions with the crowd. She danced to the music, engaged with fans, and was even presented with a bracelet by a fan. The event was not only attended by Priyanka and Malti but also her mother Madhu Chopra, manager Anjula Acharia, and Kal Penn.

