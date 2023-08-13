Priyanka Chopra slays in a black ensemble as she supports Nick at Jonas Brothers Concert in NYC

Actress Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at the Yankee Stadium in New York to show her support for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as they performed at a concert. Accompanied by Nick's family, including sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and a group of friends, Priyanka's attendance at the event was captured in various videos and pictures that were shared on social media.

The snaps from the event showed Priyanka's glamorous ensemble as she cheered for Nick during the concert. The concert brought forth glimpses of Priyanka's interactions with fans, her emotional moments while watching Nick perform on stage and her overall enjoyment of the show.

For the concert, Priyanka opted for a bralette adorned with a silver and black checkered pattern, embellished sequins, and delicate noodle straps. The bralette featured a cropped midriff-baring hemline and a square neckline. She paired the top with a black maxi skirt that boasted a form-fitting silhouette and a mid-rise waistline. Completing the ensemble was a cropped black jacket with a relaxed fit, puffed sleeves, and raised collars, contributing to a chic concert look.

Accessorising with finesse, Priyanka added a touch of elegance with a dainty necklace, coordinating drop earrings, layered bracelets, and statement rings. She rounded off the ensemble with chunky black slip-on sandals that exuded both comfort and style.

Priyanka opted for side-parted open wavy locks, plum-toned lip colour, subtle eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheekbones, well-defined feathered eyebrows, and a dewy base that radiated a natural glow.

Meanwhile, pictures of Nick and Priyanka, accompanied by their daughter Malti, leaving for Yankee Stadium, garnered attention online, drawing affectionate responses from their devoted fan base.