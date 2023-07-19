Nick Jonas 'celebrates' Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday with a sun-kissed yatch photo

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday and her husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen image of them together to wish the artiste. In the sunkissed image, Priyanka and Nick were seen posing on a yacht but it’s unclear whether the image was from her birthday celebrations.

Priyanka was seen donning a polka dot dress in the snap and sported white-rimmed vintage sunglasses. On the other hand, Nick was dressed in a sleeveless blue t-shirt. He captioned the post, “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love.”

Also read: A few lesser known facts about birthday girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Many fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A fan said, “Nick Jonas is literally husband goals "I love celebrating you", his acts of service and affirmation game is so strong.” Another user commented, “When Priyanka announced her marriage with you, I had a lot of doubts. But now I understand why she chose you. I wish to see you both happy forever. In the country where celebs marry for power and position, you guys are truly setting goals. Love ya Nick and Priyanka.”

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted in the audience at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship women's final in London, where Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve fashion goals as they attend Wimbledon Tennis Championship

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The spy action thriller premiered in April this year on Amazon Prime Video. She is currently busy in the shoot of her upcoming film, Head of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directional is being filmed in London.

