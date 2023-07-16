Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve fashion goals as they attend Wimbledon Tennis Championship

On Saturday, actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas attended the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. At the event, the popular couple was seen setting up fashion and couple goals as they arrived at the venue hand in hand, dressed gorgeously. Nick also ook to his Instagram handle to share some images from the event.

With her excellent sense of style, Priyanka undoubtedly knows how to steal the show For her look, Priyanka wore a gorgeous green and black gown. The dress had a low neckline, no sleeves, a fitted bust with frills, and a bodycon fit. Her choice of footwear, however, drew the attention of fans. Her black thigh-high boots were a striking addition to her look.

Priyanka sported minimal makeup with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue. She completed her look with a half-up ponytail, golden hoop earrings, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses, making her look simply stunning.

Nick, on the other hand, looked dashing in a brown striped fitting blazer and matching trousers. He wore the suit with a white pristine shirt and a beige tie.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Nick captioned the post, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my lo.” Many fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A fan wrote, “She is Barbie. He is just Ken.” Another user said, “You both look awesome.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The spy action thriller premiered in April this year on Amazon Prime Video. She is currently busy in the shoot of her upcoming film, Head of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directional is being filmed in London.