Priyanka Chopra shares postcards from Liverpool trip with daughter Malti and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is an active social media user and she often treats her followers to updates from her professional and personal life. Between shoots and all the running around to brand events, the actress often takes a break to spend quality time with her family. This time around, she is vacationing in Liverpool and postcards from the trips have taken over Instagram.

In the rather candid clicks, we see Priyanka and her hubby-singer Nick Jonas get cosy. It is a family vacation and the actress' mom Madhu Chopra alongside Nick's mother Denis Jonas have also joined the couple. However, it is their daughter Malti Marie's photos that have won the brownie points.

The little one is having a gala time with her mama and papa bear and the cute clicks certainly sent us into a mush meltdown. In one of the photos, we see her looking out of a train window and in the other one, she is seen splashing water inside an inflated pool. Sharing the photos, PeeCee wrote, “Magic #family” and Nick reacted to the same with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the web series Citadel alongside Game of Thrones fame actor Richard Madden. The spy action thriller was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for Amazon Prime Video. The first season premiered on April 28, 2023, and in March 2023, it was renewed for a second season with Joe Russo directing all the episodes.

There is also a spin-off show that has been announced in different languages. The Indian version will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will be directed by Raj & DK.