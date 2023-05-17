Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya and others attend the Bvlgari Mediterranea High Jewellery show in Venice

Priyanka Chopra, Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya were recently spotted at the Bvlgari Mediterranea High Jewellery show at Palazzo Ducale on Tuesday in Venice, Italy. Bvlgari paid homage to its heritage at the event, revealing its latest high jewellery collection, Mediterranea, which was inspired by founder Sotirio Bulgari's journey from Greece to Italy.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra hinted at her colour of choice for her outfit for the Bulgari event. In her Instagram story, the actress also posted a close-up photo of herself with the phrase “Colour me, Gulab,” followed by a rose emoji. She tagged Bvlgari's official Instagram account along with the make-up brand Max Factor.

Priyanka showed up to the event in the same shade she had mentioned in her story: Gulab. The actress was clad in an off-the-shoulder, full-sleeved blouse paired with a skirt bejewelled with a statement flower brooch affixed to the waist of the pleats, a shade of pink peeking through. She finished the look with a pair of drop earrings and a multi-gemstone-encrusted choker in Bvlgari’s honour. She wore her hair styled down in a side part.

Zendaya opted for a body-hugging raven black velvet dress nipped at the waist with satin and an off-the-shoulder draped bust line. The dress flared out into a dramatic fishtail. She wore a statement serpentine choker. She topped off the look with an old Hollywood-inspired, sleek bun.

The early announcement of Blackpink Lisa’s arrival left fans waiting for the K-pop artist’s arrival. Several videos of her entering the venue have fans buzzing around on the internet. Lisa also opted for an off-the-shoulder black satin custom-made Richard Quinn gown, featuring a more solid bust line with a huge bow at the back. The artist accessorised the look with an elegant scallop-edged neckpiece. She also wore Bvlgari statement serpentine bracelet with a diamond-studded necklace and earrings.

Anne Hathaway was spotted at the event dressed in a hooded silver and gold Atelier Versace dress with a high-leg slit. Anne styled the look with slick, wet hair. Anne also wore a braided neckpiece featuring multi-sized ruby pendants. She paired that with metallic silver platform heels.

Fans were ecstatic to see Hollywood's famous actresses with the K-pop artist. However, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa have previously been seen together at a Bvlgari event. Priyanka has been highly successful on the work front, receiving high praise for her latest show, Citadel, and movie, Love Again.

