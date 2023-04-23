Zendaya and Sia join Labrinth at Coachella 2023; leaving the crowd stunned

Hollywood actor Zendaya joined British musician Labrinth at the Coachella festival 2023, making her stage comeback after a gap of seven years, leaving the audience thrilled and surprised. The actor performed the Emmy-nominated hit I'm Tired as well as the song All of Us, at the second weekend of the arts and music festival.

Zendaya on her Coachella appearance, “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again — my heart is SO full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received.” pic.twitter.com/gnnBD435C9 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

The Euphoria star, wearing a pink corset top and frilly skirt, emerged shortly after the start of I'm Tired and delivered her vocals softly before cranking up the energy for All of Us, where she proceeded to dance enthusiastically around the stage, stated reports.

y'all hear that crowd??? they knew a MOTHER walked on stage oh Zendaya you'll always be famous pic.twitter.com/8EbevTpcVn — @beyoncegarden) April 23, 2023

I'm Tired is featured in a Euphoria episode titled You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can, from the second season of the hugely popular HBO teen drama series. Last year, the track received an Emmy nomination in the outstanding original music and lyrics category, along with Zendaya and Dominic Fike's Elliot's Song, also from Euphoria. She also co-wrote both of the songs.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

Also surprising the crowd was Sia for the LSD song Thunderclouds from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo. Wearing her signature wig and featuring dancer Maddie Ziegler in a similar costume, the two added an infectious groove to a set which proved to be a crowd favourite on both weekends.

Our boy Labrinth brought our Girls Sia and Maddie Ziegler to perform “Thunderclouds” on stage in Coachella pic.twitter.com/fFo9QS7LBB — Dorin (@Intofurler) April 23, 2023

Labrinth heaped praise on Sia, telling the crowd: “I wanna say I fuckin love this girl. When I first came to L.A., I was depressed and fucked up. When someone picks you up and supports you as a friend, you gotta hold them close.”

As for Zendaya's music career, the former Disney actress released her self-titled debut a decade ago, but went on to say in March 2022, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.”

Fans were thrilled to see Zendaya back on the Coachella stage. It was unexpected and well welcomed when she showed up. Although some of her followers anticipated that she would ultimately return to the music business, none could have predicted that it would be with Labrinth and at such a prominent festival.