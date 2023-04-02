Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Law Roach and Gigi Hadid pose for an ‘iconic’ picture at NMACC 

Many users also took to social media to share their reactions to the image

The day 2 event at the NMACC was nothing short of spectacular as it was attended by several popular celebrities, both Indian and international. Popular faces including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Law Roach and Hrithik Roshan among others were spotted at the event. Now, an image featuring Tom, Gigi Hadid, Penelope, Zendaya and Law posing at the event is going viral on social media.

Zendaya, Penélope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Law Roach at the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India. pic.twitter.com/qWPEyEegYV — Chinaza Kelvin (@kelvin_chinaza) April 1, 2023

Many users also took to social media to share their reactions to the image. A user on Instagram wrote, “Favourites in one frame.” Another fan commented, “They just ate the whole Bollywood.” “Wow wow wow. Look at them! Desi Pardesi, they are magnificent. @zendaya aur @gigihadid toh kya batae itna khubsurat haseenen hai saree mein (Zendaya and Gigi Hadid are looking very beautiful in sarees),” read a comment. A user jokingly said, “am just waiting for the day when The Ambani's get the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast to India.. and I will be gatecrashing the event haha.”

‘India in Fashion’ was the theme of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) second day. Gigi chose a stunning gold statement top and wore it with a white saree. The supermodel looked stunning as she posed for the photographers with elegance. Internet users were raving about her outfit, which was designed by the well-known Indian design team Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Zendaya donned a Rahul Mishra-designed blue sequined sari. Fans were captivated by her traditional appearance alone, but she also won them over with a sweet gesture. The Euphoria actress greeted the photographers with a namaste.