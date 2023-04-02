Tom Holland attends Day 2 event at NMACC; Thanks the Ambani family on Instagram

Hollywood actor Tom Holland who arrived in India on Friday with his girlfriend Zendaya, was seen at the day 2 event at the recently inaugurated NMACC. The actor was dressed in a classy black suit for the event and later, he also took to his Instagram handle to thank the Ambani family for inviting him and Zendaya to the centre.

In the first snap he posted, Tom posed for the paparazzi at the gathering. In the following image, the actor was seen smiling while he looked away from the camera. Tom wore a white shirt underneath a black suit and black trousers for the occasion. He also sported a bow tie. Tom captioned the post, “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their excitement. A user wrote, “Tom Holland here in India is literally Spider-Man: Far from Home.” Another fan commented, “Please bless us with a picture of said 'us' because y’all (as in Z) matching is so damn cute.” A user said, “Screaming, crying, throwing up.”

On the other hand, Zendaya was seen donning a dark blue pre-draped sari with a pallu that functioned as a train at the rear and was decorated with shimmering stars and floral patterns. According to reports, the outfit was a part of the Indian designer Rahul Mishra’s runway collection.

Tom also posted a photo of him shaking hands with Mukesh Ambani on his Instagram Stories. The artiste also shared a picture of a dummy at the event decked out in a lehenga. Many admirers anticipated Tom and Zendaya would also walk the red carpet at the event on Friday, but they did not.

Tom and Zendaya landed in Mumbai on Friday. Shortly after the pair left the Kalina Airport, a number of photos of them surfaced online. As she left the airport, Zendaya smiled for the paparazzi while Tom was seen making his way to his vehicle.