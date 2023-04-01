Gigi Hadid dons a Rahul Mishra outfit for NMACC inauguration; thanks the designer on Instagram 

Gigi took to her Instagram stories to share a few snaps of her outfit

The ceremonial opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair. The guests included many famous faces from all over the globe. Several Hollywood A-listers and even a few Western celebrities were present at the event. International model Gigi Hadid, actress Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas attended the ceremony. While we're talking about it, we should point out that Gigi looked stunning in a Rahul Mishra design.

Gigi donned a long jacket with elaborate embroidery and a pair of flowy pants to match. The costume was embellished with floral embroidery in addition to many other delicate details. The supermodel also expressed her gratitude to Rahul Mishra and the designers of the outfit, saying it was an honour to highlight Indian workmanship.

Gigi took to her Instagram stories to share a few snaps of her outfit. With the first image which featured the model wearing the three-piece outfit, Gigi wrote, “Night 1. @nmacc.india Opening weekend.”

The second snap she shared was of the outfit, with the designer’s name visible on the label. She captioned the picture, “Thank you @rahulmishra_7 and all the artisans for your talent and time to make this incredibly intricate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship.”

The inauguration ceremony of NMACC was a star-studded affair with many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan attending the event.