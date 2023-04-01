The inauguration ceremony for The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre turns out to be a star-studded affair; Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Zendaya attend

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is one of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in the country

On Friday, The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair with many well-known faces making an appearance. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, among others were seen at the launch.

Also read: Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 10 crore [WATCH]

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani who hosted the event were seen posing for the paparazzi dressed in a black Jodhpuri suit and a blue sari respectively. Priyanka Chopra who recently arrived in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also attended the inauguration ceremony. Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the party dressed in a black t-shirt, along with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the party along with his wife Gauri Khan, and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Salman Khan was also seen at the event and the actor also posed for an image with Gauri, Aryan and Suhana.

Actor Aamir Khan also attended the event with his family and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also seen at the inauguration posing for pictures with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar. Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya were also present at the party.

Other well-known faces who attended the party included Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor.

Also read: Arjun Rampal is a proud father as daughter Myra Rampal makes runway debut at iconic Dior Mumbai show

The centre which is located within the Jio World centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has been established to showcase the sensory journey of India’s rich cultural heritage through visual and performing arts. It is one of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in the country and aims to bring the best in the fields of music, fine arts, craft and theatre.