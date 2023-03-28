Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 10 crore [WATCH]
With a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport and BMW 6-series Convertible parked in his garage, the actor added another one to the list
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham broke Bollywood's dry spell at the box office. With a worldwide gross collection of ₹1,049.69 crores, the film became Shah Rukh's comeback worthwhile and now, the actor is celebrating the success with aplomb. The actor has purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth ₹10 crores and photos of his swanky new wheels have taken over the internet.
Also Read: Irfan Pathan’s son grooves to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in a cute video; Shah Rukh Khan reacts
Shah Rukh already is a proud owner of the Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport and BMW 6-series Convertible and BMW i8. Apart from these, as per media reports, he also has Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero and Creta parked in his garage. Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the latest addition and in case you have not seen the photos yet, check here:
#Pathaan's new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge ❤️#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/SG8ACQCPL5
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 26, 2023
On the work front, SRK currently has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and Jawaan with Atlee in the works.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wraps up shooting for Atlee’s Jawaan, shares his experience on Twitter
Dunki, reportedly, is a comedy-drama and stars Taapse Pannu opposite Shah Rukh. The film marks their first-ever collaboration. As for Jawaan, the Hindi-language action thriller film stars SRK in a dual role with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on June 02.
King Khan is also set to make a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma.