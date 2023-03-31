Arjun Rampal is a proud father as daughter Myra Rampal makes runway debut at iconic Dior Mumbai show

Myra Rampal, the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia made her runway debut at Dior’s 2023 pre-fall fashion show which took place in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a snap of her from the show, praising her for the feat. Myra was dressed in a pink outfit for the show.

Arjun wrote along with the post, “Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for Christian Dior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love, and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star (dizzy symbol emoji).”

Many Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Fantastic… well done @myra_rampal .. onwards and upwards baby girl.” Actor Preity Zinta also commented on the post, saying, “Wow! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast and so beautiful. God bless.” “Weldon!!” read actor Rahul Dev’s comment.

Later, Arjun also shared another picture featuring Myra on his Instagram stories, writing, “Ethereal.” His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also shared an image of Myra on her Instagram stories. She captioned the image, “@myra_rampal of course your runway debut would be @dior (flower emoji).”

Arjun and Meher tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2019 after being married for 21 years. They share two daughters Myra and Mahikaa. Arjun is now dating Gabriella and he shares his son Arik with her.