Mira Rajput steps out with a Dior tote worth INR 2.6 lakh as her arm candy [SEE PHOTO]
The tote is her go-to bag for all casual outings and airport runs
When it comes to rocking the chic yet casual aesthetic, Mira Rajput is one who understands the assignment and delivers almost always. Her signature style, which lies somewhere between mom-on-the-run and diva-on-the-ramp, includes comfortable fabrics, sneakers and totes that can fit the world. Take her latest look for instance.
For her recent outing, Mira picked flared denim jeans with a rusty orange blouse and paired it up with a sleeveless blazer to capture the summer vibe. As for her makeup, Mira opted for a flushed look and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.
Also Read: Schitt's Creek, poha and dumplings: Mira Rajput's Ask Me Anything session goes viral
With white sneakers and her go-to Christian Dior tote, Mira looked nothing but fabulous. Her OOTD could easily transition from a work outfit to the one you wear to grab Starbucks with a gal pal.
Take a look at the photo here:
Talking about her tote, the Dior arm candy is a trusted pick of Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebrities. Designed to hold important daily essentials, the tote is a staple serving of the Dior aesthetic and comes in a range of embroideries.
Also Read: Bag addicts alert! Dior has just dropped a new bag style - the Caro
Speaking of Dior, the luxury fashion brand is headed to India to unveil its pre-fall 2023 collection at the iconic Gateway of India on March 30th. It is the first brand to do an official calendar show in India.