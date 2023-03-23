Mira Rajput steps out with a Dior tote worth INR 2.6 lakh as her arm candy [SEE PHOTO]

When it comes to rocking the chic yet casual aesthetic, Mira Rajput is one who understands the assignment and delivers almost always. Her signature style, which lies somewhere between mom-on-the-run and diva-on-the-ramp, includes comfortable fabrics, sneakers and totes that can fit the world. Take her latest look for instance.

For her recent outing, Mira picked flared denim jeans with a rusty orange blouse and paired it up with a sleeveless blazer to capture the summer vibe. As for her makeup, Mira opted for a flushed look and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

With white sneakers and her go-to Christian Dior tote, Mira looked nothing but fabulous. Her OOTD could easily transition from a work outfit to the one you wear to grab Starbucks with a gal pal.

Take a look at the photo here:

Talking about her tote, the Dior arm candy is a trusted pick of Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebrities. Designed to hold important daily essentials, the tote is a staple serving of the Dior aesthetic and comes in a range of embroideries.

Speaking of Dior, the luxury fashion brand is headed to India to unveil its pre-fall 2023 collection at the iconic Gateway of India on March 30th. It is the first brand to do an official calendar show in India.