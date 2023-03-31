Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring daughter Malti to India for the first time [SEE PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has finally arrived in India and the couple's fans could not be more excited. Priyanka was seen at the Mumbai airport along with Nick and her daughter Malti as they posed for the shutterbugs. Their photos have now taken over the internet and fans can't stop gushing over how adorable their one-year-old daughter looks.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti take a walk through the bright Christmas lights in New Jersey [PICS]

In the photos, we see Priyanka holding Malti and pointing towards the paps. Dressed in a magenta pink co-ord set, the Hollywood-cum-Bollywood actress looked all set for the Mumbai summer. Her hubby, singer Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was seen dressed in denim jeans with a navy blue hoodie and a baseball hat to complete the look.

For her India debut, Priyanka chose to dress her daughter Malti in a striped dress. Check out the photos of the family here:

Surprised by Priyanka's sudden visit to India, fans in the comment section speculated that her cousin sister-actress Parineeti Chopra is getting married. For the last couple of days, Parineeti's engagement rumours with AAP MP Raghav Chadha have been making rounds on social media.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra takes us through her haircare routine, fitness choices and upcoming projects

Priyanka visited Mumbai late last year to promote her haircare brand Anomaly in India. Speaking to us in an exclusive chat, the actress opened up about her haircare routine and said, "My relationship with my hair is very personal, hence my launching Anomaly. It’s important for me to feel like my hair is taken care of and that whatever I’m putting on it is good for it. I also do scalp massages at least once a week with oil."