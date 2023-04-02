Zendaya stuns in a blue Rahul Mishra sari at the NMACC Day 2 event

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated in Mumbai on Friday which was a star-studded affair with well-known faces from Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance. The second day of the three-daylong event was no less. Many international celebrities visited the venue including popular Hollywood star Zendaya. The Euphoria actor made a splash at the event dressed in a glittery sari which was designed by Rahul Mishra.

With the outing, Zendaya proved that she is really the queen of red-carpet occasions as she walked the pink carpet at the NMACC ‘India in Fashion Gala’ on Saturday night. The actor appeared at the event wearing the stunning saree that was taken directly off Rahul's runway collection, and she looked stunning. Many videos from the event were shared on social media platforms.

Zendaya's sari had a pallu that functioned as a train at the rear and was decorated with shimmering stars and floral patterns. She accessorised it with a gold bralette blouse with embellishments, black shoes, earrings, a messy bun, a Bulgari bracelet, rings, and minimal makeup.

The Dune actor is known for maintaining a chic, understated, and sophisticated appearance when she attends events. This time, Zendaya went above and beyond with her desi look and made it sparkle by emulating the magical allure of the occasion.

The grand fashion exhibition, organised by Hamish Bowles, was on display at NMACC for visitors on Day 2. It featured the creations of several Indian designers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Anamika Khanna.