Know more about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai here

The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Friday, saw several Indian and foreign celebrities strolling its green lawn while the sound of veena and tabla played by many artistes seated by a fountain filled the air. The magnificent 2,000-seater Grand Theatre at the venue hosted a spellbinding production of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization of Nation, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, for the VIP guests.

Three performing arts venues are housed in the cultural centre, which was created as a multidisciplinary area. In addition to The Great Indian Musical, the centre is hosting a show called India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,’ which was organised by author and costume art specialist Hamish Bowles. Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff collaborated on the show's design.

The finest domestic and international artists are on display as part of the exhibition Sangam/Confluence at The Art House, a four-story space devoted to showcasing an ever-changing array of installations and artworks. Visitors will see public artwork by several well-known artists, including the 56-foot-tall ‘Kamal Kunj,’ one of India's biggest Pichwai murals.

The Grand Theatre, the centre's most eye-catching feature, is modelled after Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, which most recently played home to the Oscars. This area combines the simulated acoustic system and Dolby Atmos surround sound effects. The theatre plans to hold performances of The Sound of Music in May as part of its goal to host large-scale productions.

Over 350 performers can be found in The Great Indian Musical, which also includes a 55-piece live ensemble conducted by the Budapest Scoring ensemble. Ajay-Atul (music), Vaibhavi Merchant (guest choreographer), Mayuri Upadhya (lead choreographer), Samir and Arsh Tanna (choreographers), Manish Malhotra (costume design), and other talented Indians are featured in this production alongside globally renowned dancers.

Lighting designer Donald Holder, scenery designer Neil Patel, sound designer Gareth Owen, and actor John Narun (projection design). The Studio Theatre, a small venue for cutting-edge performances, seeks to support both emerging and well-established artists. Telescopic seating is available in the 250-seat area. The Cube, intended to serve as an invention and talent incubator, is located next to the Studio Space.

Over 140 iconic costumes from top couture houses like Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Cristóbal Balenciaga are on display in the costume art exhibition, India in Fashion, which honours the impact of India on world fashion between the 18th and 21st centuries. This enormous exposition features the creations of local designers like Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, among others. The venue will be open to the public from April 3.