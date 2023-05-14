Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt notes for Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actress Priyanka Chopra posted some unseen images of her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her Instagram handle. The artiste also wrote each of them a heartfelt message in honour of the day. In her note for Malti, the actress thanked her for allowing her to experience parenthood.

In the first image, Malti, Priyanka, and Madhu are seen on a bed. In the following image, Denise can be seen seated at a table with the mother-daughter duo. The face of Malti was clear in the first snap, but Priyanka blurred it in the second.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “I am so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!”

Penning a note for Denise, Priyanka wrote, “To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.”

Finally talking about Malti, Priyanka shared, “And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me.”

Priyanka was in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the engagement of her cousin Parineeti Chopra and. the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha at his Kapurthala home.

Priyanka chose a vibrant bright green saree with ruffles for the occasion. “Congratulations to Tisha and Raghav. I'm really excited for the wedding! I'm really thrilled for you two and your families, and it's great to catch up with them”, she wrote on social media after posting pictures from the event.