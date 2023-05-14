Priyanka Chopra dons a green ruffle sari for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement; Know more about the outfit here

On May 13, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha announced their engagement. The ceremony was also attended by Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, who looked lovely in a lime green sari. The event took place at Delhi's Kapurthala House, and the ‘desi girl’ was a vision of elegance. A renowned global icon, Priyanka is admired by her fans for her flawless sense of style. At her cousin's engagement party too, the Citadel actress didn’t disappoint her fans.

Priyanka took to her Instagram on Saturday, to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the engagement ceremony. The actress captioned the post, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Looking forward to the wedding! It was so much fun catching up with everyone, and it's lovely to see both families so happy.”

In the photos, Priyanka looked stunning while posing with her family, donning a lime green sari with ruffles. Every time Priyanka wears a sari, she never fails to make us gasp. The actress embodied traditional elegance with a contemporary twist by dressing for the occasion in a startled lime green ruffled saree and a sleeveless top by fashion house Mishru.

The sari set called Noemi was composed of natural crepe and organza and included a ruffle sari, a sea coral corset and a tulle focal point. The outfit which was simple but opulent for the occasion, made her look effortlessly beautiful.

Her off-shoulder corset-style top, which included sequin and embroidery work, complimented the saree's colour nicely. Priyanka's outfit was a feast for the eyes and the purse as well. Her stunning lime green saree combo costs INR. 78,700.

Priyanka accessorised her sari with a tiered diamond choker necklace and pendant chain, as well as several stacked golden bracelets on her wrist, to complete her dazzling appearance. She additionally added some glitz with stylish huge rectangle sunglasses.

Priyanka sported minimal makeup which consisted of mascara, nude eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner. She wore a cherry lipstick hue, a dewy base, and contoured cheekbones with a blush. Priyanka wore her hair open and parted in the middle, which complimented her classic appearance.